Rosatom not afraid of international competition — CEO

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom is not afraid of international competition, including with the United States and the United Kingdom, but, on the contrary, welcomes it, the corporation’s director general, Alexey Likhachev, said on Sunday.

"Well, history repeats in a somewhat weird way. As a farce: when not the Soviet Union, but the United States is trying to catch up and overtake. We are not afraid of competition, on the contrary, we hail it," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, commenting on Washington and London’s alliance against Rosatom.

According to the Atlantic declaration released by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office on Thursday, the United Kingdom and the United States have signed a new economic partnership, with one of its goals being squeezing Russia out of the global nuclear energy market.