Erdogan administration denies reports about Botas sale

ANKARA, May 30. /TASS/. The Center for Combating Disinformation, established under the communications department of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's administration, refuted allegations that appeared earlier in some media outlets that a number of Turkish state-owned companies could be sold.

According to the statement, the allegations that Botas, Turkish Airlines, and Devlet Demiryollari would be sold to any country or company are not true.

Halk TV, a Turkish TV channel, reported the day before that Gazprom might allegedly offer to take management of Botas in exchange for settlement of debts for Russian natural gas supplied to Turkey, citing Botas former executive Ali Arif Akturk.

The Russian gas holding Gazprom later denied reports of Turkish mass media about talks or intentions in respect of the transfer of the Turkish oil and gas company Botas to be managed by the Russian gas giant. "Information radiated in certain Turkish mass media regarding alleged talks or intentions as regards the transfer of the Turkish company Botas to be managed by Gazprom is absolutely not true to the fact," Gazprom said.