Countries meddling with Russia’s assets should unfreeze them without any terms — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The countries that are mucking about with Russia’s assets should unfreeze them immediately, otherwise they will violate the rules of international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Asked to comment on London’s statements that the UK would not return Russia’s frozen assets until Moscow consents to compensation to Ukraine, he said: "The UK and other countries that have encroached on Russia’s assets, are obliged to unfreeze them immediately, without any terms."

"Otherwise, they violate all norms and rules both of their domestic legislation and international law," Peskov added.

The Guardian reported citing British officials on Thursday that the UK would not return Russia’s frozen state assets until Moscow agreed to pay compensation to Ukraine for the damage incurred by the country.