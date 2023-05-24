Representatives of more than 50 countries participate in Eurasian Economic Forum

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The second Eurasian Economic Forum has opened on Wednesday in the Olymp Hall in Moscow, TASS reports.

More than 2,700 representatives of government authorities and the business from 54 countries of the globe attend the forum, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aleksey Overchuk said. "There are more than 500 foreign representatives from 54 nations among more than 2,700 Forum guests that confirmed participation," the official said.

Discussions at Forum platforms focus "on elaborating specific practical solutions aimed at the comprehensive economic development of member-nations of the Eurasian Economic Union and countries of the Eurasian region," Overchuk noted. "The Forum at the same time will be the platform for the business dialog, with more than 650 business representatives from more than 450 companies attending," he added.

The Forum is being held from May 24 to 25. The key event will be the plenary session where Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak.