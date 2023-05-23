UN continues discussing grain deal problems with Russia, Turkey — Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, May 23. /TASS/. The United Nations continues talks with Russia, Turkey and Ukraine on remaining grain deal problems and hopes Russian food and fertilizer would eventually reach the global market, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday at the Security Council’s meeting.

"Outstanding issues remain but representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will keep discussing them. And looking ahead, we hope that exports of food and fertilizers, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be able to reach global supply chains safely and predictably," Guterres said. "This is foreseen in both the Black Sea Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding - the implementation of which the United Nations is fully committed to support," he noted.

"The Black Sea Initiative and the Memorandum of Understanding to promote Russian food and fertilizer to global markets helped to stabilize markets, bring down prices and ease the food crisis. Ukraine has been able to export over 30 million metric tons of food," the UN Secretary-General noted. "That includes lifesaving grain transported by the World Food Programme to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen," he said.

"I welcome the Russian Federation’s confirmation that it will continue to participate in the Black Sea Initiative for another 60 days," Guterres added.