Gazprom shares down over 4% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The price of Gazprom shares fell by more than 4% on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, according to trading data. The decrease followed a statement that the gas holding’s board of directors recommended shareholders not to approve 2022 dividend payout at the general annual meeting.

As of 3:37 p.m., Moscow time, Gazprom shares were down by 4.27% at 165.1 rubles per share. By 3:55 p.m., the company’s shares had narrowed losses to 166.95 rubles per share (-3.2%).

Moreover, the Russian gas producer reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) decreased by 41.4% to about 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.29 bln) by the end of 2022 against 2.093 bln rubles ($26.1 mln) in the previous year. Gazprom's external sales increased to 11.673 trillion rubles ($145.61 bln) against 10.2 trillion rubles ($127.24 bln), according to the report.