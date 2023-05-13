Russian cabinet submits gas supplies agreement with China to Duma for ratification

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted an agreement between the governments of Russia and China on cooperation in the area of natural gas supplies from Russia to China via the Far Eastern route to the State Duma (lower house) for ratification. The document was posted on the Duma’s electronic database on Saturday.

The agreement was signed in Moscow and Beijing on January 31, 2023. It defines the terms and conditions of cooperation for gas supplies from Russia to China via the Far Eastern route, including the cross-border section of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River near the cities of Dalnerechensk in the Russian Federation and Hulin in the People's Republic of China.

After the project reaches its full capacity, Russian pipeline gas supplies to China will increase by 10 bln cubic meters, totaling 48 bln cubic meters per day, including deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas trunk line, Gazprom said earlier.