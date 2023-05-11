Russia’s budget expenditures on national projects exceed $12 bln as of May 1 – ministry

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget expenditures on the implementation of national projects amounted to 984.6 bln rubles ($12.8 bln), or 33.1% of planned budget allocations, as of May 1, 2023, according to files released on the Finance Ministry’s website on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, execution of federal budget expenditures on the implementation of national projects as of May 1, 2023, amounted to 984.6 bln rubles, or 33.1% of planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

Among the projects with the highest completion rate were ‘Culture’ (58.7%), ‘Demography’ (44.6%) and ‘Science and universities’ (55%) national projects.

The national project ‘Healthcare’ was 25.9% complete, ‘Education’ - 25.2%, ‘Small and medium-sized enterprises and support of individual entrepreneurship initiative’ - 22.7% complete.