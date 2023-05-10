Russian-made robot 'Mikhalych' to greet tourists at Singapore hotel

SIMFEROPOL, May 10. /TASS/. Russian company Promobot, a resident enterprise of the Skolkovo Innovation Center, has delivered a Promobot branded robot unit to a Singapore hotel, where it will serve hotel guests, checking their documents and issuing room keys, the hi-tech company’s development director, Oleg Kivokurtsev, told TASS on Wednesday.

"A Singaporean hotel has put the Russian Promobot robot into operation providing services to hotel guests at the reception desk. The robot greets guests and checks them in and out, issuing and accepting room key cards. The hotel staff have named him ‘Mikhalych,’" he pointed out.

Kivokurtsev clarified further that the robot was the only one of its kind in Russia that featured a built-in check-in system capable of recognizing passport and ID details and issuing keys to specific rooms. In addition, the robot can also help guests call a taxi, arrange an airport transfer, or obtain a consultation.

The Promobot company was founded in the Russian city of Perm in 2015 and became a resident enterprise of Skolkovo that same year. The company is currently Europe’s largest manufacturer of autonomous service robots. Its robots operate in 43 countries as administrators, promoters, consultants, travel guides and concierges.