Russia boosts greenhouse vegetable production YTD — ministry

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia has harvested about 517,000 metric tons of vegetables in greenhouses year to date, up 2.4% from last year, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday.

"Since the start of the year, 517,100 metric tons of vegetables and other crops have been grown in protected ground, which is 2.4% more than from the harvest over the like period of 2022 (505,100 metric tons). Production of tomatoes is growing at a rapid pace (+9.7%)," the Ministry said.

Positive dynamics are also expected for greenhouse vegetables by the end of this year, the Ministry noted. A record 1.64 mln metric tons of greenhouse vegetables were harvested last year.