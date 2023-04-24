IMF finally turned into tool to achieve US military goals — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 24. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has become a tool to achieve US goals, including military ones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a UN Security Council meeting on effective multilateralism through defending the principles of the organization's charter.

"They [the world's new development centers] are trying to be held back by illegitimate unilateral measures, including cutting off access to modern technology and financial services, pushing them out of supply chains, confiscating property, destroying competitors' critical infrastructure, and manipulating universally agreed norms and procedures. The result is the fragmentation of global trade, the collapse of market mechanisms, the paralysis of the World Trade Organization and the final, already unmasked, transformation of the International Monetary Fund into a tool to achieve the goals of the United States and its allies, including military ones," Lavrov said.

According to him, the US, "in a desperate attempt to assert its dominance by punishing the disobedient went to the destruction of globalization, which for years has been extolled as the supreme good of all mankind, serving the multilateral system of the world economy."

In general, according to the top Russian diplomat, "now the UN-centric system is experiencing a deep crisis," the root cause of which was the desire of individual members of the organization to replace international law and the UN Charter with a certain rules-based order. "No one has seen these rules, they have not been the subject of transparent international negotiations, they are invented and applied in order to counteract the natural processes of formation of new independent centers of development, which are an objective manifestation of multilateralism," Lavrov concluded.