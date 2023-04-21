Anti-Russian sanctions could lead to new global economic crisis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia believes that anti-Russian sanctions will batter the global economy and could lead to a global crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We proceed from the fact that in any case, both the current sanctions that have been imposed against our country and the new additional steps that Brussels and Washington are probably thinking about now, will hit the global economy hard. Therefore, this can only lead us down a path towards a global economic crisis," Peskov said.

The Kremlin official stressed that Russia is adjusting and developing taking into account the dangers behind the intentions of unfriendly countries. In particular, he was asked to comment on reports that G7 countries are now discussing new anti-Russian sanctions.

"Of course, we are monitoring this very carefully, of course, we are aware that the United States and EU countries are actively considering new additional sanctions. We must not forget that no country in the world has ever faced sanctions to such an extent as we have. Therefore, we adapt, develop, engage in long-term development plans and take into account the dangers that lie behind such thoughts of our opponents," the spokesman explained.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that ahead of the G7 summit scheduled for May 19-21 in Hiroshima, G7 officials are discussing the possibility of a complete ban on most exports to Russia The agency noted that the export ban could include a number of exemptions that would likely apply to medicines, agricultural products and food.

Representatives of the G7 expect that members of the European Union will join the restrictive measures. The discussion of a possible ban continues, but a final decision has not been made, Bloomberg emphasizes.