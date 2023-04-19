Microsoft not going to close its legal entity in Russia

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Microsoft does not intend to get rid of its legal entity in Russia, the Russian office of the US-based company said in its 2022 report.

The legal entity of the corporation has existed in Russia since May 2004. In March 2022, Microsoft started winding down its business operations in Russia. All but two employees at the Russian office were laid off in 2022 and long-term leases were terminated. For comparison, there were 376 staff as of the end of 2021.

"At the same time, the decision to liquidate Microsoft Rus as of the approval date of these reporting statements [March 2023 - TASS] is not being considered," the report reads.

The parent company will continue keeping an eye on any changes in existing restrictions. TASS has sent a relevant enquiry to Microsoft’s Russian office.

According to an excerpt from the database of the Russian tax service, Microsoft Rus revenue plunged 6.6% year on year to 6.44 bln rubles ($78.6 mln) in 2022. Profits from sales increased by 21.5% to 946.5 mln rubles ($11.5 mln).