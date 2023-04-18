Global Ports, EuroChem to deliver fertilizers in bulk containers via St. Petersburg port

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Global Ports and the mineral and chemical company EuroChem have signed a memorandum of intent at the annual transportation and logistics exhibition TransRussia on 18th of April 2023, the press service of the operator of container terminals reported on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the agreement, Global Ports will provide for the shipment of products from EuroChem's plants in Global Ports’ own bulk containers by block trains to the Global Ports multipurpose terminals in the Big Port of St. Petersburg. At the marine terminals, fertilizers will be loaded into bulk carriers using container technology," the report said.

The agreement between the two companies will run until the end of 2025. The cargo will be delivered from EuroChem plants in various regions of Russia. The average monthly handling volume will amount up to 100,000 tons, Global Ports said.

"The partnership between EuroChem and Global Ports will establish a convenient logistic solution for the export of Russian chemical products through the modern infrastructure of the Big Port of St. Petersburg, as well as generate additional non-containerized cargo flows to offset the decline in container handling volumes in the Baltics," the group said.

The technology for transporting and handling bulk cargo in bulk containers is more flexible, faster, and efficient than other technologies, the company explained. The use of bulk containers allows speeding up loading at plants, form combined lots and optimize the use of storage capacities. The formation and delivery of block trains is faster and handling of the cargo at the port in bulk containers into the carriers is safer and more efficient.