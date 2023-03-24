Lithuanian Railways rejects about 450 applications to carry goods abroad in March

VILNIUS, March 24. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Railways (Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai) rejected about 450 applications for the carriage of goods in March, over fears that it could be a violation of EU sanctions, the state-owned company announced on its website on Friday. Out of 1,955 applications for cargo transportation, the company rejected 447.

"Most of the rejected applications related to cargo that the senders wanted to transport to Belarus. There were 258 of them," the report says.

By category of cargo, most of the rejected applications related to transportation of petroleum products. "In terms of the number of wagons, 591 wagons accounted for these goods," the company specified. Also, 141 containers and 49 wagons with building materials, 45 wagons with chemical and mineral fertilizers were not allowed for transportation.