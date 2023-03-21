Russia truly interested in strengthening comprehensive partnership with China — PM

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia is interested in further strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

"We in Russia are truly interested in further strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China. Our relations are at the highest level in the centuries-long history and they influence the formation of the global agenda - in the logic of multipolar world order," the Russian PM said.

Most members of the Russian government, heads of ministries and agencies were present at the meeting, Mishustin noted, adding that they all directly interact with Chinese colleagues, being involved in promoting joint projects in areas they guide in real time.

"Our work is coordinated through the mechanism of regular meetings of heads of Russian and Chinese governments, which is a unique format that includes five intergovernmental commissions and more than 80 subcommittees and working groups," he said.