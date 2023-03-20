Russia-Egypt trade turnover rises by 30% in 2022 to over $6 bln

CAIRO, March 20. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Egypt grew by 30% in 2022 to over $6 bln, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters following a meeting of the Russian-Egyptian commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

"Last year [we had] +30% in comparison with 2021, this figure has already exceeded $6 bln. However, we anticipate continued gradual growth, including through imports from Egypt of products of interest to our colleagues, particularly agricultural products," he said.

Manturov stated that during the talks, the parties paid close attention to the use of national currencies in bilateral settlements. "Our finance ministries and central banks are working hard to find the best ways to secure payments for our economic operators, primarily using the currencies of the two countries, as well as friendly countries," he said.

Manturov said earlier that he was expecting to see conclusion of an agreement on a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt in the near future.