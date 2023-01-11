New power consumption record of 163.52 GW registered in Russia — System Operator

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The System Operator of the United Energy System (UES) of Russia registered a new record of power consumption in the System totaling 163.52 GW, the Operator said.

"163,520 MW are new all-time high power consumption in the UES of Russia. This is 2,102 MW above the previous value registered on December 24, 2021. The record high value was achieved on January 10 at noon Moscow time against the average daily air temperature of minus 19.7 degrees Centigrade," the Operator said.

Power consumption records were set at the same time on January 10 in the United Energy System of the South and systems of Tatarstan, Dagestan, and Ingushetia.