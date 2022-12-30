BMW continues to supply spare parts to Russia — company

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. BMW continues to supply spare parts to Russia, however, the volume of deliveries during the year could change due to the restructuring of logistics chains, a spokesperson at the Russian office of BMW told TASS.

"The central warehouse of BMW Group Russia receives those spare parts for which the supply chain has been restored to date. <...> Customers continue to receive the full range of after-sales car services. Despite the limited availability of some spare parts, thanks to joint efforts with our partners from the dealer network there are conditions for fulfilling warranty obligations in full. As before, warranty service is available for cars manufactured for the Russian market," the company said, adding that new cars are not being delivered.

When asked whether the company plans to leave Russia, BMW noted that at the moment they continue their activities within the framework of the decisions announced in March.

In March, BMW announced that, despite the disruption of supply chains and the difference in exchange rates, they are making every effort to maintain business in Russia. The company also noted that, despite the suspension of production, BMW strives to fully ensure the fulfillment of warranty obligations to customers and continues to perform vehicle maintenance. Deliveries of new cars to Russia were suspended, but dealers receive cars previously imported to Russia after full prepayment.