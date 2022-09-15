Ukrainian hryvnia rapidly going out of use in Zaporozhye region

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s national currency, the hryvnia, is rapidly going out of use in the Zaporozhye region as people are seeking to get rid of it as it is depreciating, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Thursday.

"The hryvnia stock is reducing rapidly. People are trying to get rid of it because it is depreciating day after day. The current official rate is 1 per 1.25," he said,

According to Rogov, some businessmen are trying to set a higher exchange rate, which runs counter to the market. They refuse to accept rubles but, under law, they are faced with administrative fines and inspections. "However, such cases are quite rare in the Zaporozhye region. Even if people opt to keep the hryvnia, it is rather for history, for future generations," he added.

From September 5, the hryvnia exchange rate in the Zaporozhye region is 1.25 rubles per one hryvnia. Previously, the exchange rate was 1.5 rubles per one hryvnia.

In early July, Rogov forecasted that the hryvnia would be equal to the ruble in 1.5-2 months and would gradually go out of use after that. So far, both currencies are in use in the region, however the demand for rubles is higher.