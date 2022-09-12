Putin expects Russia’s inflation to reach around 12% by year end

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects the country’s inflation to reach around 12% at the end of the year.

"We have also managed to quickly stabilize inflation. After a peak figure of 17.8% in April, it dropped to 14.1% as of September 5. There is every reason to expect inflation to reach around 12% by the end of the year," he said on Monday.

The president noted that Russia is facing financial and technological aggression, but the economic blitzkrieg against the country was not successful. "I would like to emphasize once again that Russia is confidently coping with external pressure, one might say - with financial and technological aggression from some countries. The tactics of economic blitzkrieg did not work, this is already obvious to everyone and to them," Putin said.