S7 launches flights from Moscow to Antalya from September 26 — airline

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. S7 Airlines starts operating flights on the route from Moscow to Antalya (Turkey) and back from September 26, the company’s press service reported.

In addition, flights from Novosibirsk to Antalya will begin on October 22.

"The first flight on the route Moscow - Antalya will depart on September 26, and flights from Novosibirsk will begin on October 22," the air carrier said in a statement.

Ticket sales are already open.

The airline will carry out flights from Moscow to Antalya and back daily, and from Novosibirsk - once a week on Saturdays. From November 1, the number of flights from Novosibirsk will increase to two times a week.

S7 Airlines is the largest private airline in Russia. The airline has a wide network of domestic routes built on the basis of air transport hubs in Moscow (Domodedovo) and Novosibirsk (Tolmachevo).