Gazprom Board recommends H1 dividends — company

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Gazprom recommended paying dividends for the first six months of 2022 in the amount of 51.03 rubles ($0.84) per share, the Russian gas holding said on Tuesday.

The company can allocate 1.2 trillion rubles ($19.8 bln) in total for dividends for the first half of this year.

The extraordinary meeting of shareholders on the dividend distribution will be held on September 30. October 11 is set as the date to determine persons eligible for interim dividends.

"Taking into account steady financial results and a considerable liquidity reserve at the balance sheet, the Board of Directors recommended the general meeting of shareholders to vote for the dividend payment of 51.03 rubles per share as of the end of the first half of 2022, which corresponds to 50% of the adjusted net profit for that period," Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom’s Executive Committee Famil Sadygov said.

"We intend to continue following the current dividend policy further one and offer recommendations to the Board of Directors on the payment of at least 50% of the adjusted net profit," the top manager added.