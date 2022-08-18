Mechel posts 7% increase in coal production, 7% rise in steel output in 1H 2022

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Coal production by Mechel increased by 7% year-on-year in the first half of 2022 to 5.98 million tonnes, the company reported on Thursday.

In the reporting period, steel production increased by 7% year-on-year to 1.85 million tonnes.

Sales of coking coal concentrate to third-party consumers in the first half of the year decreased by 21% year-on-year to 1.23 million tonnes, while sales of thermal coals increased by 1% year-on-year to 1.18 million tonnes.

Earlier, the Mechel mining and metal company announced a decision not to disclose the group's financial results for the first half of 2022.

Mechel comprises producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, high value-added products, heat and electricity.