Saudi firm invests more than $500 mln in Russian energy companies this year

CAIRO, August 15. /TASS/. Saudi company Kingdom Holding, which was founded by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, invested more than $500 mln in Rosneft, Lukoil and Gazprom during the first quarter of this year, the Saudi firm said on Twitter on Sunday.

From February 22 to March 22 the Saudi company bought Gazprom’s American depositary receipts worth about $365 mln, Lukoil’s ADRs worth about $109 mln and Rosneft’s global depositary receipts valued at about $52 mln.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is a nephew of the incumbent Saudi king and also owns stakes in Four Seasons, Citigroup, Twitter, 21st Century Fox, and the Walt Disney Company. He also owns several hotels in Paris and New York.