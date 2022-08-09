Over 2370,000 tonnes of food exported from Ukraine since early August — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. More than 370,000 tonnes of food have been exported by 12 ships from Ukrainian ports since early August, Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Since August 1, 2022, twelve ships have sailed off from Ukrainian ports. A total of 375,131 tonnes of food, including 307,831 tonnes of corn, 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, 50,300 tonnes of flour, and 11,000 tonnes of soybeans, have been exported," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, two ships, including a bulk carrier from Liberia loaded with corn and a Turkish dry cargo ship with flour, sailed off from the port of Chernomorsk on Tuesday.

The 139 nautical miles long and three miles wide maritime humanitarian corridors in the Black Sea are opened daily from the ports of Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, and Yuzhny in the westward direction from Ukraine’s territorial sea. Another corridor, 115 miles long and two miles wide, is open round the clock from the port of Mariupol in the Azov Sea toward the Black Sea.