Toll to be collected on first motor bridge between Russia and China from August 10

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The toll will be collected for driving along the first motor bridge between Russia and China across the Amur River from August 10, press service of the Amur Region’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

"The motorway bridge crossing between Russian and Chinese cities Blagoveshchensk and Heihe is completing operations in the test mode, meaning the transition to the toll system. Since August 10 it will be required to make the payment at the toll station located at the bridge entry," the press service said.

The toll will range from 1,030 rubles ($17) to 9,540 rubles ($157), depending on the vehicle height and the number of its axles.

The 20-km long cross-border bridge was launched on June 10. The bridge is opened for trucks only at present and it is anticipated to authorize traffic of other kinds of motor transport over time.