Russia, Saudi Arabia can produce 11.03 mln barrels of oil each in September — OPEC

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The authorized level of oil production for Russia and Saudi Arabia in September will be 11.03 mln barrels per day each, according to the communique posted on the OPEC website.

Russia and Saudi Arabia can increase oil production by 26,000 barrels daily in September. Total oil production level of OPEC+ countries can grow to 43.955 mln barrels per day.

Free oil production capacities worldwide have serious restrictions and they should be used with caution, the communique reads. OPEC also noted that chronic shortage of investments in the oil sector lowered surplus production capacities.

The next OPEC+ meeting will be held on September 5.