German lawmaker supports putting Nord Stream 2 into operation

BERLIN, July 29. /TASS/. Germany still needs Russian gas and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has been completed, but not yet certified, can be used in the absence of other options, Head of the Bundestag’s [the German parliament - TASS] Committee on Climate Action and Energy Klaus Ernst told TASS on Friday.

"In the overall scheme of things, it doesn’t really matter what pipeline delivers gas to Germany, whatever the gas is it’s still Russian. In this sense, the issue of Nord Stream 2 is more likely to be symbolic. If there are no other prospects, regardless of the reasons, and the supply of gas can eventually be attained only by using Nord Stream 2, then we should speak of commissioning it as soon as possible," the lawmaker stressed.

The German government reiterated in recent weeks that Nord Stream 2 cannot be used under the law because the gas pipeline is not certified.