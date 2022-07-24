Russian industrial zone project in Egypt at final stage of agreements - Lavrov

CAIRO, July 24. /TASS/. The project of a Russian industrial zone in Egypt is at the final stage of elaborating necessary documents and agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

"Among the large-scale joint projects are the project for the El Dabaa nuclear plant, which has recently held the founding ceremony, and the project for the establishment of a Russian industrial zone in Egypt near the Suez Canal. This process is at the final stage of elaborating necessary documents and agreements," he said.