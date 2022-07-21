Guterres to travel to Istanbul on July 21 for grain talks

UNITED NATIONS, July 21. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to travel to Istanbul on Thursday evening to take part in the talks on agricultural exports from Ukraine and Russia, according to Farhan Haq, a deputy spokesman for the secretary-general.

"The Secretary General will travel to Istanbul, Turkey this evening, as part of his efforts to ensure full global access to Ukraine's food products, and Russian food and fertilizer," the deputy spokesman said at a news conference.

NTV reported separately that Guterres is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday and take part in the four-way talks dedicated to grain exports.

The time when an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain will be signed hasn’t been determined yet, the UN spokesman said.

Grain export talks of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN were previously held in Istanbul on July 13. Guterres said at the time the talks were an important step in ensuring safe exports of Ukrainian farm products through the Black Sea.