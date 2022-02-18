Demand for Russian grain growing in Iran — business council

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. The demand for Russian goods in Iran is growing from year to year amid shortage of areas under crops and growing consumption in the country, Chairman of the Russian-Iranian Business Council Vladimir Obydenov told TASS in an interview.

"The demand for grain from the Russian Federation is growing increasingly in view of shortage of cultivation areas and rising consumption," Obydenov said. "It is worth to remind that Iran came out on top among Russian grain buyers in 2021. It is obvious such trend will continue," he said.

"The Russian market is being progressively filled with Iranian goods," the chairman said. "Fruits and vegetables of high quality from Iran are slowly but steadily consolidating their hold on shelves of our stores, competing increasingly with products from Turkey, Egypt and Azerbaijan," he noted.

"Iranian industrial goods: petrochemical products, laundry and home care and construction materials are gradually taking their niche in Russia," Obydenov added.