Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Armed Forces come under DDoS attack

KIEV, February 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security announced on Tuesday a DDoS attack on the website of the country’s Defense Ministry, the Armed Forces and PrivatBank and Oschadbank.

"In the last few hours, PrivatBank has been under a DDoS attack. There are also failures in the operation of Oschadbank, online banking does not function," the center said on its Facebook page. "The websites of the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also attacked <...>," the message says.

"Users of the Privat24 [service] report issues with payments and the operation of the application <...>. PrivatBank assures that there is no threat to depositors’ funds," the center noted adding that the cyberattack is aimed at the Privat24 application, other money transactions operate in a usual mode.