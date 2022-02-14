4-megawatt wind power station to be built in Krasnoyarsk Region’s north

KRASNOYARSK, February 14. /TASS/. A 4-megawatt wind power station will be built in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north under the project of a new coal cluster, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic said on Monday.

The project to build a coal cluster at the Syradasay deposit (110 kilometers south-east of the Dikson settlement) has the status of the Arctic Zone’s resident. It is a part of the Yenisei Siberia investment project, implemented by the Severnaya Zvezda Company (a part of AEON Corporation). The cluster is a coal pit with the capacity of 5 million tonnes a year at the initial stage, and 10 million tonnes a year at the second stage. The project also includes the construction of a factory, the Yenisei sea port, a road, a town for shift workers, a power plant and an airfield. The amount of investments to 2025 will make more than 45 billion rubles ($584 million).

"This year (2022), the Severnaya Zvezda Company begins working on a project to build a wind park, with the capacity of 4 megawatts, which will supply electric energy to the Yenisei port," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the company presently continues the construction of the port, the processing factory, the town, and a coal enrichment plant. All the construction waste will be processed by an incineration complex or will be taken to ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk for further waste processing. The waste from coal mining and enriching as well as from the power plant will be handled at the local dump. The drainage will be purified, and the soils will be revegetated. Coal dust collection systems will be installed at every production stage.

Earlier, AEON Corporation’s Chairman of the Board Roman Trotsenko said the coal cluster project would be completed in 2040. The project has the status of the Arctic Zone’s resident. It is a part of the Yenisei Siberia investment project and is on the list of the Krasnoyarsk Region’s investment projects.

The Yenisei Siberia comprehensive investment project is aimed at implementation of national projects in Khakassiya, Tuva and the Krasnoyarsk Region. It was initiated in late 2017. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin supported the idea in February, 2018. In April, 2018, the regions inked an agreement on cooperation under the project.