Ukraine boosts gas import to 14 mln cubic meters daily from February start - operator

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. Ukraine increased natural gas import to 13.5-14 mln cubic meters daily, CEO of the Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transportation System Sergey Makogon wrote in Facebook.

"Gas import to Ukraine increased significantly from early February. Daily imports stand at 13.5-14 mln cubic meters daily. The bulk of import is coming from Hungary - 5.5 mln cubic meters per day in average," the chief executive wrote.

About 5 mln cubic meters are supplied from Slovakia and the remaining portion "largely by virtual reverse from Poland," Makogon said. "162 mln cubic meters were imported in total from February start and 218 mln cubic meters - year-to-date. Gas export/re-export amounts to 2-2.5 mln cubic meters a day," he added.

In view of unusually warm weather and "high gas price, its consumption declined significantly," the top manager said. "Daily consumption was close to 152 mln cubic meters on February 11 of the last year and 106 mln cubic meters in this year," he added.

In December 2019, Moscow and Kiev negotiated extension of gas transit via Ukraine for the period from 2020 to 2024 with the option of renewal for ten years more. The contract stipulates transit of 40 bln cubic meters of gas annually from 2021 to 2024.