Three quarters of injected gas already taken from European UGS — Gazprom

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. 75.9% or three quarters of injected gas have already been lifted from European underground gas storages (UGS), Gazprom said on Thursday, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe. The active gas in UGS turned out to be 26.9% lower than the last year, the company said.

The overall filling level in European UGS has already dropped to as low as 40.9% and the indicator in such countries as Germany and France is about 39%. The minimal levels over the long-term monitoring period are registered in European UGS since January 11.

The like situation is in Ukrainian UGS, where reserves as of January 25 are already 45.4% lower than in the last year and 3.5 bln cubic meters lower than as of the injection starting date in April 2021.

At the same time, record-breaking gas flows from LNG terminals continue coming to the European gas transport system. They are above 400 mln cubic meters per day, being the record for January and 2.2 times above the average figure for late January over the last five years.