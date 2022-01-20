Russia’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 fleet to be increased to 192 jets by yearend

VORONEZH, January 20. /TASS/. It is planned to increase the Russian fleet of Sukhoi Superjet 100 to 192 jets by the end of the year, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Bochkarev said at a meeting headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin devoted to the development of civil aircraft construction on Thursday.

"It should be noted that Russian aircraft producers have started working with carriers more closely, which is a surprising experience, thanks for the support. <...> We plan to increase the fleet of demanded Superjet aircraft to 192 jets by the end of the year," he said.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a Russian short-range passenger jet, having a maximum capacity of 103 seats. The aircraft is meant for carriers Rossiya, Azimut, Red Wings, and Aurora.