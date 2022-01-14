Russia to produce 10.1 mln barrels of oil per day in January — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia will produce 10.1 million barrels of oil per day in January under the OPEC+ deal, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum.

"Yes, 10.1 [million barrels of oil per day]," Novak said, responding to a related question from TASS.

Russia is part to the OPEC+ agreement which regulates oil production by the countries of the alliance in accordance with the situation on the market.

Since May 2021, OPEC+ countries have been restoring oil production, which was significantly reduced a year ago. Thus, since August, the plan provides for an increase in production by 400,000 barrels per day.

During the meeting on January 4, 2022, the countries participating in the agreement approved a plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day for February 2022.