Ural Airlines to resume flights to Kazakhstan from January 14

YEKATERINBURG, January 10. /TASS/. The nearest flights of Ural Airlines to Kazakhstan are scheduled on January 14, the press service of the Russian air carrier told TASS on Monday.

The company announced earlier that two flights scheduled to January 7 were canceled in view of developments in Kazakhstan.

"Decisions on flights to Kazakhstan are made in the airline as the situation evolves. Our nearest scheduled flights are on January 14 to Almaty from Zhukovsky and to Nur-Sultan from Krasnoyarsk," the press service said.