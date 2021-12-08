Russia will continue uninterrupted gas supplies to Greece, ready to increase them — Putin

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. Russia will continue guaranteed and uninterrupted gas supplies to Greece and is ready to increase them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Putin noted that Russia provides more than 40% of Greece's needs for natural gas, supplies are carried out via the new TurkStream pipeline.

"This year, we have increased export supplies by more than 12% to 3 billion cubic meters. Russia has always faithfully and fully delivered on its contractual obligations to both Greek and other European partners and consumers. We will continue guaranteed and uninterrupted energy supplies. Moreover, we are ready to build up our mutually beneficial cooperation in this area, including taking into account the growing role of gas as the cleanest and most environmentally friendly fuel," Putin said.

During the talks, the Russian leader and the Greek Prime Minister also touched upon emergency response cooperation. Putin recalled that last summer Russia had helped Greece to fight large-scale forest fires. According to him, Russia "could not remain indifferent, although at that time it was engaged in the elimination of fires in the vast forests of Siberia and the Far East." At the time, the Russian side sent special firefighting aircraft to Greece and Russian specialists spent an extended period of time working there.