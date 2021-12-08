Trade turnover between Russia and Greece almost reaches pre-pandemic level — Putin

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. The volume of mutual trade between Russia and Greece has almost reached a pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening negotiations with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi on Wednesday.

"If last year we saw a decline in trade around 35%, then this year the growth is 56%, so we have almost reached the pre-pandemic level," he said.

Putin added that during Mitsotakis's meetings with members of the Russian government, "good agreements have already been reached, the parties have come to the signing of relevant documents."

Putin recalled that Mitsotakis’s visit is taking place in the year of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution and reminded about Russia's contribution to the republic’s independence.