Economic dynamics in Russia positive in general, says Putin

SOCHI, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin positively estimates the economic dynamics in Russia.

"The economic dynamics is positive overall. GDP grew by 4.6% in ten months of this year," he said when opening a meeting on economic issues on Tuesday, adding that this is not the highest, albeit not the lowest growth globally. "But for our reality, for our today, for the Russian economy this is a good indicator," the president noted.

"Investments were up by 7.6%" in Russia in first three quarters of this year, Putin said. Lending volumes have not declined either, despite an increase in the Central Bank’s key rate, he added.