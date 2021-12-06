Russian GAZ Group starts sales of cars in Australia

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. GAZ Group has started sales of Sadko Next off-road trucks in Australia, the press service of the Russian producer reported on Monday.

"GAZ Group has started sales of Sadko Next in Australia. This is the company’s first model on the Australian market. Sales of the all-wheel drive truck meant for work and travelling amid challenging and even extreme off-road conditions started from the modification with a single-row cabin, with supplies of two-row cabin Sadko Next planned in the future," the report said.

Sales and maintenance service are organized in the cooperation with the Australian company Australian adventure vehicles 4x4 (AAV 4x4), which focuses on fine tuning and sales of off-roaders.

GAZ is Russia’s top producer and supplier of commercial vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes light and medium-duty commercial vehicles, buses, engines and over 500 types of special vehicles.