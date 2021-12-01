Russia to take part in 7th Hainan Tourism & Food Expo

HAIKOU, December 1. /TASS/. Russian companies and NGOs will take part in the 7th Hainan Tourism and Food Exhibition in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan province, South China) which will be held from December 9 to 12, according to the organizers of the forum.

Within the framework of the Expo, a thematic photo exhibition called "Crimea - China: Let's get acquainted" will be presented with the support of the Consulate General of Russia in Guangzhou in order to promote the country’s tourism potential. The photo exhibition was prepared by the "Crimea - Zhongguo" public organization and includes about twenty works of Crimean photographers with views of natural and tourist sites of the peninsula.

Russia’s "Kuban-wine" winery will also present several kinds of Chateau Tamagne wines including a number of grape variety collections such as Saperavi, Merlot, Cabernet, Chardonnay, Madeira and others. In addition, the producer will display several types of rose and dessert wines, as well as champagne.

The 7th Hainan Tourism and Food Expo in Haikou will be held from December 9 to 12. The total exhibition area will be 40 thousand square meters: 2 thousand booths will feature more than 800 brands. During the exhibition there will also be forums and conferences on tourism, international food supply and preferential policy of the free port of Hainan province.