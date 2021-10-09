Serbia becomes gas transit country on October 1

BELGRADE, October 9. /TASS/. Serbia has been a gas transit country since October 1, thanks to the timely deals with Russia and the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline in spite of the pressure from the West, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Saturday.

"We have renovated all the stations on the Horgos-Belgrade section, solving all the problems. The gas is coming. We have been a transit country since October 1, we deliver gas to the Hungarians and take 6.3 to 8 million cubic meters of gas daily for own [needs]. Now, we have about 250 million cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities," the Serbian leader said.

According to him, Belgrade’s efforts aimed at the construction of Balkan Stream and the planning of long-term contracts have been a success.

"Serbia has the lowest electricity price for households in Europe," Vucic stressed.

On October 1, Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary under a long-term contract, which was signed on September 27, through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (an extension of TurkStream) and pipelines in Southeastern Europe. According to the gas giant, two contracts were signed, with a total volume of up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, the term of each contract is 15 years.