Sakhalin-2 project operator shipped first batch of green LNG

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Sakhalin Energy, the Sakhalin-2 project operator, has shipped the first batch of carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Prigorodnoye Port. It will be delivered to Japan’s Toho Gas Company Limited, the Russian company said on Friday.

"The first batch of Russian eco-friendly LNG provides unique opportunities for long-term direct supplies of gas with the neutral carbon emission to the domestic market of the Asia-Pacific Region," CEO of Sakhalin Energy Roman Dashkov said in a comment.

Green LNG will be delivered to Japan by Grand Aniva LNG tanker.