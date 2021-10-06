Gas prices in Europe over $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters — ICE data

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe skyrocketed to record-high $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session on Wednesday, according to ICE data.

November futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands had an upsurge to $1,936 per 1,000 cubic meters or 161.5 euro per MWh. Prices dropped later to $1,769 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 147.58 euro per MWh.

Gas prices in Europe continue growing, despite news that tests started for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.