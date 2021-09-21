Over 300 cyberattacks reported by noon of first voting day in Russia — senator

MOSCOW, September 21./TASS/. Over 300 attacks on the Russian election system were reported in the morning of the first day of the voting, aimed to hamper and discredit e-voting, Vladimir Dzhabarov from the upper house’s Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation said on Tuesday.

"In the morning hours of the first voting day on September, before 12:00 Moscow time, 329 cyberattacks alone were reported. Most of them were aimed to impede access of the users to the services of the remote electronic voting. Over half of the attacks came from the territory of the US, as well as from the territories of some other foreign countries," Dzhabarov added. Among them he mentioned "Denmark, South Korea, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and, regretfully, the United Arab Emirates".

He noted that a wider use of information technologies, including remote electronic voting, was a specific feature of the recent election campaign that Russia’s opponents tried to take advantage of.

He also stressed that the monitoring of foreign agent media and Western media resources showed that only ten percent of their publications could be called neutral, while the remaining 90% were negative, based to a great extent on fake news.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19.