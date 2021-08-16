Hainan to complete the main structure of international trade center in August

HAIKOU, August 16. /TASS/. The main construction of the new Datang World Trade Center in Haikou, Hainan's capital, will be completed in August, reported the Nanguo Dushibao newspaper.

It is expected that the construction of the roof of the building will be completed this month, after which the interior decoration and equipment installation will begin. It is expected that the entire facility will be commissioned by the end of 2021.

The new complex is located in Jiangdong District. The project is being implemented by the Chinese company China Datang Group. The total area of ​​the complex with a height of about 30 meters will amount to about 37,900 square meters.

The five-storey building of the center will accommodate offices, conference rooms, as well as all the necessary infrastructure for commercial activities. The underground part of the building will house catering establishments, mechanical equipment, warehouses and parking. As the developers of the project noted, they made special efforts to make the complex fit into the tropical landscapes of the island, and its design would make the most of the natural light.

Haikou, with a population of over 2.8 million, is located on the coast of the Qiongzhou Strait, which separates Hainan from the continent. It is a leading center for the economic development of the island with a rich history and ancient traditions, it also plays an important role in shaping the cultural identity of China's southernmost province. In 2020, the city's gross regional product exceeded 553 billion yuan (over $ 85 billion), an increase of 4.2% year on year. Over the same 12 months, about 16.2 million tourists visited the city.