Russia extends suspension of flights with Tanzania until September 2

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia extended its decision to suspend flights with Tanzania due to the difficult epidemiological situation in this country, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus announced on Monday.

"The operational headquarters decided to extend the current restrictions on air traffic with Tanzania until September 2, 2021, taking into account the difficult epidemiological situation in this country," the statement said.

Russia suspended flights with Tanzania on April 15, 2021, due to the worsening situation in that country. After the outbreak of the pandemic, Tanzania became one of the first countries to resume air travel with Russia on August 1, 2020. Currently, international flights have been resumed with 53 foreign countries.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.